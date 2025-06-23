KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

