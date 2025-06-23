Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $780.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

