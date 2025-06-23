Critical Contrast: Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) versus Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Gafisa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $683.24 billion 0.00 $169.19 million $0.84 13.22

This table compares Gafisa and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gafisa and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 0 0 0 0 0.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than Gafisa.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa N/A N/A N/A Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95%

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina beats Gafisa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa S.A. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

