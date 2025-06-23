TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 14,015 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TrueMark Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $71,312,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $249.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,134 shares of company stock worth $157,921,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.