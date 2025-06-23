Highway (HIHO) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Highway and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway -10.36% 1.53% 0.93% Highway Competitors -12.33% -35.54% 1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highway and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $6.32 million -$960,000.00 -9.83 Highway Competitors $2.03 billion $107.04 million 5.53

Highway’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Highway. Highway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

13.2% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Highway pays out -41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 40.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Highway is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Highway has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highway’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highway competitors beat Highway on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

