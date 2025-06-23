iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.1% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 15.2%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.