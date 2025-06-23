iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.1% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 15.2%
Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.