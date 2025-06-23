VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $90.63 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

