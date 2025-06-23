XML Financial LLC Buys 505 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Amundi grew its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $198.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

