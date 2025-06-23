Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

