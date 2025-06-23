Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,723 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,500. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock valued at $816,082. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

