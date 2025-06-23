Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Copart by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Copart by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

