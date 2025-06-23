Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,314,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,264,000 after buying an additional 103,879 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 38,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

