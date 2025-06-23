EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.1% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

