Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.76 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $403.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.91 and a 200-day moving average of $389.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

