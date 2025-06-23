Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

