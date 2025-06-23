Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 8,597 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $128.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.