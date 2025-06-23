Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $260.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.24. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.