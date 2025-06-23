Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.