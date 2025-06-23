Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.04 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

