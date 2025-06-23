Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) versus CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Critical Contrast

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank Hapoalim pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank Hapoalim and CaixaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 0.00 CaixaBank 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim 19.73% 14.07% 1.14% CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim $10.95 billion 2.11 $2.08 billion $8.27 10.62 CaixaBank $24.18 billion 2.48 $6.26 billion N/A N/A

CaixaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim.

Volatility & Risk

Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaixaBank has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CaixaBank beats Bank Hapoalim on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments. The company offers account-management services, lending for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; housing loans; research and advisory services; and pension advisory and retirement planning services. It also provides products and services for the expansion of a business, advanced digital services, and a service center specializing in businesses; credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, and securities. In addition, the company offers financial services, including foreign-trade financing, financing of working capital, financing of assets overseas, complex financing transactions, syndication, and credit-risk transfers; and financing of construction projects, granting credit to customers, and issuing guarantees to buyers of homes. Further, it provides managers of mutual funds, managers of investment portfolios, and managers of provident funds, study funds, and pension funds; trading activities; underwriting services; and brokerage and custody services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

