Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 336,318 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

