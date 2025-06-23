Sol Strategies, Inc. (CVE:HOD) Director Rubsun Ho Sells 8,100 Shares

Sol Strategies, Inc. (CVE:HOD – Get Free Report) Director Rubsun Ho sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$25,110.00.

Sol Strategies Price Performance

Get Sol Strategies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sol Strategies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOD

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.