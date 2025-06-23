Head to Head Survey: Archrock (NYSE:AROC) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Archrock and ProPetro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 1 6 0 2.86 ProPetro 0 3 2 0 2.40

Archrock presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. ProPetro has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.74%. Given ProPetro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Archrock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.4% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Archrock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ProPetro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Archrock and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 16.38% 18.31% 6.21% ProPetro -10.60% 2.16% 1.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archrock and ProPetro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $1.24 billion 3.57 $172.23 million $1.18 21.13 ProPetro $1.44 billion 0.47 -$137.86 million ($1.43) -4.58

Archrock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProPetro. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Archrock has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPetro has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Archrock beats ProPetro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services. The company also sells over-the-counter parts and components; and provides operations, major and routine maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. It serves integrated and independent oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and transporters. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

