The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $90.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

