Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5%

EXC stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

