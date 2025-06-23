Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,535,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after buying an additional 1,228,371 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after buying an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,419,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,169,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4%

MDY opened at $552.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.63 and its 200 day moving average is $555.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.