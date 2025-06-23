Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,535,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after buying an additional 1,228,371 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after buying an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,419,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,169,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4%
MDY opened at $552.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.63 and its 200 day moving average is $555.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.