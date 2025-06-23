Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.