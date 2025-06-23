Financial Contrast: U.S. GoldMining (USGO) & Its Rivals

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare U.S. GoldMining to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -154.22% -134.61% U.S. GoldMining Competitors -64.06% 9.90% 7.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A -$8.48 million -13.51 U.S. GoldMining Competitors $2.68 billion $498.10 million -9.15

Analyst Ratings

U.S. GoldMining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining. U.S. GoldMining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. GoldMining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining Competitors 382 2132 2548 116 2.46

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.33%. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 6.00%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining’s rivals have a beta of -0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining rivals beat U.S. GoldMining on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

