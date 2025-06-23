Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $221.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

