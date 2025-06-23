Financial Contrast: Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) versus Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) and Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Haoxi Health Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.97% 34.63% 21.19% Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Haoxi Health Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.79%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Haoxi Health Technology.

Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haoxi Health Technology has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Haoxi Health Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $127.18 million 3.18 $30.68 million $0.97 12.00 Haoxi Health Technology $48.52 million 0.03 $1.29 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Haoxi Health Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Haoxi Health Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

