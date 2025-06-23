Guardian Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

