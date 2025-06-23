Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

