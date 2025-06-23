Blossom Wealth Management Buys 2,802 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 238.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 341.1% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

