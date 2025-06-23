Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – June 22nd

Airbnb, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Apollo Global Management are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses involve recreation, travel, tourism and entertainment—such as hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos, airlines and other hospitality services. Because their revenues depend heavily on discretionary consumer spending and travel trends, leisure stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to broader economic conditions and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

ABNB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.73. 7,866,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,679. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

RCL traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.84. 3,370,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $279.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.67.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.61. 4,569,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16.

