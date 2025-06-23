Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 22nd

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying oil stocks, investors gain exposure to the profitability and price swings of the global energy sector. Their market performance typically moves in tandem with fluctuations in crude-oil prices and broader geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $114.81. 36,250,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,643,547. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $149.36. 23,672,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,243. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.65.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,056,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,955. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $372.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day moving average is $166.07.

