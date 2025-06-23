Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Boosted by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 320.1% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $209.71 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

