Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after acquiring an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after acquiring an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.35 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

