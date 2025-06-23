iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,826,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,606,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,991,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

