Crewe Advisors LLC Has $25.08 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,344 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

