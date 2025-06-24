Gravitas Capital Lp Buys 337,838 Shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Stock

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) Chairman Gravitas Capital Lp acquired 337,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $500,000.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 732,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,987.52. The trade was a 85.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tharimmune Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ THAR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 13,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,310. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. Tharimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.
Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15).
Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).
