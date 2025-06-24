Gravitas Capital Lp Buys 337,838 Shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Stock

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) Chairman Gravitas Capital Lp acquired 337,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $500,000.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 732,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,987.52. The trade was a 85.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tharimmune Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ THAR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 13,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,310. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. Tharimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tharimmune

Tharimmune Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tharimmune, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THAR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Tharimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.