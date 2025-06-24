Critical Analysis: Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) vs. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A Coupang 0.82% 10.07% 2.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Live Current Media and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coupang 0 1 6 0 2.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coupang has a consensus target price of $29.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Live Current Media.

83.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Coupang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Coupang”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 N/A -$15.73 million N/A N/A Coupang $30.27 billion 1.70 $154.00 million $0.14 202.64

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Summary

Coupang beats Live Current Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

