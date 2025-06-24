TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Head-To-Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial 22.17% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TC Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TC Bancshares and Oconee Federal Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $14.76 million 4.27 $600,000.00 N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $16.85 million 4.19 $6.26 million $0.89 13.60

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Oconee Federal Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County. It offers deposit products, including demand, money market, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential and multi-family real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; mortgage loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

