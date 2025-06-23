5T Wealth LLC Sells 6,791 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

5T Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 4.9% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 5T Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5%

BATS:BBUS opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

