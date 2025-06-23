Head to Head Contrast: Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC)

Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerilithium and World Kinect”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Kinect $42.17 billion 0.04 $67.40 million $0.24 115.78

Risk & Volatility

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Amerilithium.

Amerilithium has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Kinect has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amerilithium and World Kinect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A World Kinect 0.05% 6.46% 1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amerilithium and World Kinect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerilithium 0 0 0 0 0.00 World Kinect 2 2 0 0 1.50

World Kinect has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. Given World Kinect’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Amerilithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of World Kinect shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amerilithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of World Kinect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

World Kinect beats Amerilithium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerilithium

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

