Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7%

CTVA stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $74.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

