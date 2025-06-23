Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.