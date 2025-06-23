Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
ICSH stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
