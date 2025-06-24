Steelcase (SCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter. Steelcase has set its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.17 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.170 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3,634.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $259,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

