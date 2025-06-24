Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.60 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.61). 1,018,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,366,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.49 ($1.62).

Bellevue Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £292.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.32.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent.

