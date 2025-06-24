Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. 30,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 7,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Tullow Oil Trading Down 0.5%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
