Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Trading Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
